Kemnay Academy bus park gets the green light

A project to provide Kemnay Academy with a bus park has been approved by Aberdeenshire Council’s Garioch Area Committee.

Councillor Sam Payne at Kemnay Academy

As well as a bus park providing 16 bays, space would be created for a drop off and pick up facility.

Kemnay Academy has 70 per cent of its pupils using some form of school transport, the second highest in Aberdeenshire, and buses currently have to use limited layby space on Bremner Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Garioch Area Committee chair Cllr Marion Ewenson said: “The proposal will ensure that all buses can be parked safely, and with a designated pedestrian route formed between the bus park and the school grounds.

"Following the committee’s approval, plans are now underway to obtain the relevant statutory permissions and completion of the project is anticipated later this year.”

The committee also discussed the potential for future upgrades including replacing temporary accommodation within the school grounds with permanent facilities as budget allows.

Officers from Education and Children’s services will continue stakeholder engagement throughout the duration of the project.

Councillor Sam Payne, said: “I am thrilled that work can now get under way to improve pupil safety and reduce traffic congestion with a bus park at Kemnay Academy.”

“The majority of pupils at Kemnay Academy arrive by bus, which poses challenges on Bremner Way, however this bus park is a clear solution to solve the problem.”