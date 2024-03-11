Kate royal photo: Princess of Wales apologises for family photograph confusion as she admits to 'editing'
The Princess of Wales has personally apologised for confusion over the family photograph issued by Kensington Palace saying: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing.”
The image of Kate and her children, said by the palace to have been taken by the Prince of Wales, was posted on social media on Mother’s Day.
In a post published on Monday, personally signed C for Catherine, she said: “Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused. I hope everyone celebrating had a very happy Mother’s Day. C.”
Royal sources said the Princess of Wales made “minor adjustments” and that Kate and the Prince of Wales wanted to offer an informal picture of the family together for Mother’s Day.
“The Wales family spent Mother’s Day together and had a wonderful day,” the source added.
The photograph had been withdrawn by international picture agencies later on Sunday because of concerns that the image had been manipulated.
The PA news agency also said on Monday morning would be withdrawing the image from its picture service.
A spokesperson for the UK’s national news agency said: “Like other news agencies, PA Media issued the handout image provided by Kensington Palace of the Princess of Wales and her children in good faith yesterday.
“We became aware of concerns about the image and we carried a report about it last night, and made clear that we were seeking urgent clarification about the image from Kensington Palace. In the absence of that clarification, we are killing the image from our picture service.”
Comments
Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.