Kate Forbes: Scotland's Finance Secretary marries in Easter Ross

Kate Forbes announced her engagement to Alasdair MacLennan in January and the pair were married in Dingwall on Thursday.

Friends and family were in attendance, and the wedding was streamed online to allow those not able to be there due to Covid-19 restrictions to watch.

The pair made their way to the home of Ross County, the Global Energy Stadium, for their first pictures as husband and wife.

After the ceremony, the Finance Secretary said: "We are delighted to get married, with some friends and family. Many watched online instead of joining us in person, because of Covid-19 restrictions.

"After a difficult 18 months for everybody, our wedding day has been full of joy.

"We hope other couples enjoy the same happy day, even with all the worries and frustration of planning a wedding around restrictions."

