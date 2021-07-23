Karisse Lavelle was last seen in the Beech Avenue area of Paisley at about 6.50pm on Thursday, 23 July.

She is described as being 5ft 4ins tall of medium build, a fair complexion with long brown hair and brown eyes and was wearing a black hooded top, black leggings and white Converse trainers when she went missing.

Police have launched an appeal for information.

Sergeant Matt Richardson of Paisley police station said: “Along with her family, we are becoming increasingly concerned for Karisse’s welfare and are keen to locate her as soon as possible.

“She is known to visit the Johnstone and Barrhead areas as well as having links in Pasiley. We would urge anyone who may have seen Karisse to contact us. Similarly, if Karisse is reading this, let us know you are safe and well.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting incident 2953 of 22 July.

