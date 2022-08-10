Jump on the bus for a journey through time in Alford

See bus preservation in progress, some just begun, some nearly finished

This ever-popular event returns and the members of Aberdeen & District Transport Preservation Trust can’t wait to welcome back enthusiasts of old buses to their Alford base in the grounds of Grampian Transport Museum.

Trustee Joe Mackie was enthusiastic about what is on offer: “We have buses representing most decades from our beautiful 1930 Albion to some of the most modern on the road today. We plan to have a lovely old single decker giving free rides around Alford village while many exhibits will give free rides around the museum’s arena.

"See bus preservation in action from the early beginnings of projects to almost finished and learn a lot about local public transport history at the same time. There are beautifully detailed model trams, extensive photo collections and lots of memorabilia. This is a great way to spend a Sunday!”

Beautifully restored 1930 Albion using timber from Fyvie Estate

The very first Mercedes ‘Bendy-Bus’ arrived on the streets of Aberdeen in the early 70’s

Olympians formed the backbone of the Aberdeen fleet for decades.