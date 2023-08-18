Who is Scottish actress Julia Brown and what has she been in?

Edinburgh-born actress Julia Brown has been popping up in TV shows for a few years.

Julia Brown during the the "World On Fire" BFI Premiere in 2019. Image: Tabatha Fireman/Getty Images

Scottish actress Julia Brown has been steadily building her catalogue of work with shows such as Shetland, The Last Kingdom and BBC war drama World on Fire.

The actress is also set to star in upcoming video game Fort Solis, alongside Troy Baker and Roger Clark, two of the industry’s most respected performers.

Early life

Julia Brown was born and raised in Edinburgh on March 14 1997. She attended George Heriot’s School in the city, participating in drama department shows and clubs. The school would put on around four productions a year which allowed Brown to grow and develop her passion for acting from a young age.

George Heriot's school.

From there she attended the MGA Academy of Performing Arts, a stage school where she learned signing, dancing and acting.

Julia Brown movies and TV shows

Brown earned her first TV acting credit in 2014 on CBBC action show M.I. High playing Keri Summers, a main character in the show’s seventh series.

She followed this with a small role in 2015 CBBC show Eve before starring in Grasslands, a 2018 short film which sees two characters searching for an escape from depression.

In the same year Brown was cast in Netflix historical drama The Last Kingdom as Ecgwyn, the wife of Edward of Wessex.

Around the same time, Brown began appearing in crime drama Shetland where she played recurring character Molly Kilmuir.

World on Fire season 2

However her biggest role to date came in 2019 with epic World War Two drama World on Fire. Brown portrays Lois Bennett, a factory worker and singer from Manchester, and the daughter of Sean Bean’s character Douglas Bennett.

The second season of the show was released in 2023 with Brown reprising her role, however Bean was unable to return as a result of Covid-related production delays.

She also appeared in BBC film Anthony which imagines what the life of Anthony Walker, a black teenager who was murdered in a racist attack, could have looked like. Brown’s other credits include TV shows The Alienist and Foundation and film Jessie and the Elf Boy.

She is also credited to appear in upcoming TV drama Loss and A Return, which has been seen filming in Glasgow, alongside Morven Christie.