Jubilee protest: Activists who disrupted Trooping the Colour seized by police

Police were seen apprehending a group of protesters live on television today after they attempted to disrupt the Trooping the Colour.

By Scott McCartney
Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 10:55 am
Updated Thursday, 2nd June 2022, 10:56 am
TV viewers saw the arrests.
TV viewers saw the arrests.

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.

Trooping the Colour began today’s festivities and saw the Prince of Wales deputise for the Queen, taking the salute and inspecting the troops as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Duchess of Cambridge and other royals to watch the spectacle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Television viewers witnessed a number of people lay down in the street as the marching band passed through, causing police, some of whom were armed, to drag the activists away to the side of the road.

The band had to walk round the disruption as police charged in.
QueenPrince of WalesDuchessSussex
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.