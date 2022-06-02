Jubilee protest: Activists who disrupted Trooping the Colour seized by police

TV viewers saw the arrests.

Several arrests have been made after some people attempted to enter the ceremonial route on The Mall before Trooping the Colour, the Metropolitan Police said.

Trooping the Colour began today’s festivities and saw the Prince of Wales deputise for the Queen, taking the salute and inspecting the troops as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex joined the Duchess of Cambridge and other royals to watch the spectacle.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Television viewers witnessed a number of people lay down in the street as the marching band passed through, causing police, some of whom were armed, to drag the activists away to the side of the road.