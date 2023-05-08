All Sections
John Bullough: Businessman who founded Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance and spearheaded bid to bring Stone of Destiny to Perth dies suddenly, aged 54

Tributes have been pouring in after the sudden death of a prominent Scottish businessman at the age of 54.

By Ilona Amos
Published 8th May 2023, 17:49 BST
Updated 8th May 2023, 17:50 BST
 Comment

John Bullough, a former Army officer and long-serving Special Constable with Police Scotland in Perth, was best known for establishing Scotland’s Charity Air Ambulance (SCAA) in 2013.

He also was a key player in the successful bid to bring the famous Stone of Destiny to Perth, where it is due to go on show in a new museum opening next year.

Mr Bullough was previously the boss of department store McEwens of Perth, a landmark in the city for nearly 150 years until its closure in 2016.

He died while in London on Thursday.

“His brand of enthusiasm for fundraising was to be admired,” said SCAA vice chair Mike Beale.

“Over the ten-year history of SCAA, he saw over £50 million raised, crews responding to nearly 5,000 call-outs and thousands of lives saved or impacted upon. John will be sadly missed by everyone at SCAA and our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time.”

Mr Bullough was awarded an MBE for services to the emergency services and the community of Perth in the late Queen’s birthday honours list in 2020.

Perth-based businessman John Bullough, who has died suddenly at the age of 54, was best known for founding Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance and as an instigator of the successful bid to bring the historic Stone of Destiny from it current home in Edinburgh Castle to Perth - close to where it was hewn from rocks near the town of SconePerth-based businessman John Bullough, who has died suddenly at the age of 54, was best known for founding Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance and as an instigator of the successful bid to bring the historic Stone of Destiny from it current home in Edinburgh Castle to Perth - close to where it was hewn from rocks near the town of Scone
He was married to Lady Georgina Bullough, daughter of the late Earl of Mansfield.

In a statement, the Mansfield family said: “Lord and Lady Mansfield and family are mourning the death of a greatly loved family member, and they would be grateful if they could be left in peace at this difficult time.”

