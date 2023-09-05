‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ nominated for coveted Scots Language Award

A book written and published in Doric by pupils of an Aberdeenshire primary school has been nominated for the coveted Scots Language Awards 2023.

‘Jock’s Daunder Roon Monymusk’ was created by the P1-3 pupils at Monymusk Primary School and was proudly unveiled in the summer.

The school itself has also been nominated for the Scots School O The Year Award.

It tells the charming story of Jock the Giant O’Bennachie – a local legend who comes down from Bennachie to visit the village.

The book, which was written and illustrated by the children, allows readers to join Jock the Giant as he goes around Monymusk on an adventure through the letters of the alphabet.

At Monymusk School, Jock the Giant is a key figure in pupils’ learning – from P1 making soup for Jock and going on an alphabet walk round the village, through to P7 where the children have this session, written, scripted and performed the play of Jock’s First Christmas.

The new book – published by Loupin Puddock, an imprint of Doric Books – features a glossary at the back to help readers of all levels of Doric access the story and an audio version of the story is also available in both English and Doric which has been read by the children.

Headteacher Jill Moir said: “We are absolutely delighted that both the children’s book and the school itself have been nominated for this year’s Scots Language Awards. I am so proud of the pupils’ achievements this year – they worked so hard on writing the book in the Doric dialect and they are all very deserving of an award for all their efforts.”

Cllr David Keating, chair of the council’s Education and Children’s Services Committee, added: “I’m really pleased at the well-deserved news for Monymusk School and these nominations demonstrate the school’s commitment to keeping the Doric alive and kicking. I really hope everyone across Aberdeenshire will vote for the school – it really would be the icing on the cake for the pupils, staff and parents.”

More than 60 nominees are in the running across 12 categories at the annual awards ceremony, which will showcase the very best of Scots language and culture.

The awards, which were first started in 2019, celebrate the importance of Scots language within arts and culture but also within daily life, education, and business, and will take place at Johnstone Town Hall on Saturday, September 16.

Voting for this year’s Scots Language Awards is now open and closes on Sunday, September 10.

You can cast your votes at projects.handsupfortrad.scot/scotslanguageawards/

Jill continued: “The importance of keeping Doric alive, along with a sound knowledge and understanding of our local heritage and culture is not just part of learning and teaching here at Monymusk School, it is embedded in the hearts of us all.