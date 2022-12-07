Jobs on the way as North-East’s newest business park welcomes first tenant

An Inverurie business is set to create five new jobs after becoming the first tenant to take up residence in the area’s newest business park.

The new premises at Thainstone Business Park.

Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre has become the first tenant to occupy new premises at Thainstone Business Park, a move which represents a significant milestone for the development of the 65 acre recently constructed business location.

Thainstone Business Park is a collaboration between leading member-owned co-operative ANM Group and family-owned commercial property developers GSS Developments Ltd (GSS).

Advertisement Hide Ad

The park’s creation is being hailed as a major boost for the local economy and one which further highlights the area’s premier position, attracting new businesses to the area with access to modern high spec premises and some of the city and shire’s main transport links.

ANM Group Executive Avril McLeod said: “We are delighted to welcome new tenants Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre as they expand their business operations to Thainstone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Despite the ongoing challenges currently faced by many companies, our investment in the park positively impacts the North East economy, and underpins the demand for new premises, as businesses seek to reduce costs operating from multiple ageing sites which are no longer efficient and fit for purpose.”

Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre have been first to sign up and take advantage of the new location, signing a ten-year lease on almost 2,500 sq. ft of space giving the flourishing company room for expansion, and sparking the need for additional members of staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on the move, Sam Murray, Director of Inverurie Paint & Body Repair Centre said: “We are expanding our successful Aberdeen operation into the thriving Inverurie area.

"The Thainstone Business Park represented ideal commercial space for our business and its proximity to the A96 roundabout was a big factor bringing customers conveniently to the premises.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

GSS Developments’ Director Tim Stevenson said: “By working in partnership with ANM Group we have been able to bring these exceptionally high-quality facilities to the area and we hope their addition to the local business landscape contributes to an upward growth trajectory for the area.”

Paul Richardson of marketing agents Ryden added: “Thainstone Business Park is set in an outstanding location which enjoys excellent links to the rest of Aberdeenshire, Aberdeen city and beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The added benefits of 100% rates relief for the first year of tenancy and modern, fit-for-purpose, high specification premises are huge advantages and we are sure others will be quick to follow suit.”

The 65-acre business park is located just 15 miles from Aberdeen city centre and the first phase development features six, high quality industrial units with broad appeal to potential occupiers including oil and gas, storage and distribution, and trade counter operations.

Advertisement Hide Ad