The Harry Potter author has attracted criticism for her views on transgender rights, tweeting that she has received “so many death threats I could paper the house with them”.

After a trio of trans activists posted an image outside her home where her Edinburgh address could clearly be seen, the writer shared a series of tweets describing her doxxing experience.

Refusing to be intimidated, Rowling wrote: “Last Friday, my family’s address was posted on Twitter by three activist actors who took pictures of themselves in front of our house, carefully positioning themselves to ensure that our address was visible.

Protest: JK Rowling (Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

“I have to assume that @IAmGeorgiaFrost, @hollywstars and @Richard_Energy_ thought doxxing me would intimidate me out of speaking up for women’s sex-based rights.

“They should have reflected on the fact that I’ve now received so many death threats I could paper the house with them, and I haven’t stopped speaking out. Perhaps – and I’m just throwing this out there – the best way to prove your movement isn’t a threat to women is to stop stalking, harassing and threatening us.”

In the picture shared online, the trio outside the author’s home were holding signs which read “Don’t be a cissy,” “Trans liberation now” and “Trans rights are human rights”.

The Twitter accounts of Richard Energy, Georgia Frost and Holly Stars have since been deleted.

Rowling, 56, who also writes crime novels under the pen name Robert Galbraith, thanked Police Scotland and Twitter support for their “kindness and decency” which “made all the difference” to her and her family.

The protesters were criticised by Downing Street with the Prime Minister’s official spokesman saaying: “I don’t think any individual should be targeted in that way.

“We believe that everyone has the right to be treated with dignity and respect and that people are able to share their views as long as it is done in that fashion.”

Rowling has attracted strong criticism for comments on gender identity but vehemently denies she is transphobic.

Taking to Twitter, she added: “Over the last few years I’ve watched, appalled, as women like Allison Bailey, Raquel Sanchez, Marion Miller, Rosie Duffield, Joanna Cherry, Julie Bindel, Rosa Freedman, Kathleen Stock and many, many others, including women who have no public profile but who’ve contacted me to relate their experiences, have been subject to campaigns of intimidation which range from being hounded on social media, the targeting of their employers, all the way up to doxxing and direct threats of violence, including rape.

“None of these women are protected in the way I am. They and their families have been put into a state of fear and distress for no other reason than that they refuse to uncritically accept that the socio-political concept of gender identity should replace that of sex.”

In the past, the author has been criticised by Harry Potter stars including Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

However, Radcliffe last week heaped praise on Ms Rowling, describing the author as an “immensely intelligent, funny, kind human being”.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are aware of this incident and police inquiries are ongoing.”

