Broadcaster and presenter Jeremy Paxman has been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease

Jeremy Paxman has revealed he has been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 21st May 2021, 6:10 pm
The 71-year-old broadcaster and University Challenge host said he has been receiving “excellent treatment” and that his symptoms are “currently mild”.

In a statement to the PA news agency, he said: “I can confirm I have recently been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. I am receiving excellent treatment and my symptoms are currently mild.

“I plan to continue broadcasting and writing for as long as they’ll have me and have written about my diagnosis in more detail for the June issue of the marvellous Saga Magazine.

Born in Leeds, Paxman started his career in 1972 on the BBC’s graduate trainee programme, working in local radio and reporting on the Troubles in Belfast.

Shortly after moving to London in 1977, he transferred from Tonight to investigative flagship programme Panorama.

He became a presenter of Newsnight in 1989, a position he would hold until June 2014.

Paxman has also presented University Challenge since 1994.

