World Tour and former Top Gear presenter Jeremy Clarkson has again hit the headlines, this time with his criticism of Meghan Markle, using extreme imagery to criticise the wife of Prince Harry.

Jeremy Clarkson has come under fire for his comments on the Duchess of Sussex.

Clarkson’s latest row revolves around the words he wrote in a column for The Sun, with his comments being described as a “blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman”.

What did Jeremy Clarkson say about Meghan Markle?

In writing about Meghan Markle, Jeremy Clarkson wrote: "I hate her. Not like I hate Nicola Sturgeon or Rose West. I hate her on a cellular level. At night, I’m unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her."

Is that a reference to Game of Thrones?

The situation he describes is similar to the fate which befell Lena Headey’s character Cersei Lannister, after religious extremists strip her naked and parade her through the city. For some reason, Clarkson believed this fictional horror was one that was ok to wish upon a real living person.

What did Jeremy Clarkson’s daughter say about his comments?

His daughter Emily, an author and blogger, said on social media: “My views are and have always been clear when it comes to misogyny and bullying and the treatment of women by the media. I want to make it very clear that I stand against everything that my dad wrote about Meghan Markle and I remain standing in support of those that are targeted with online hatred.”

What did John Bishop say?

Comedian John Bishop was quick to criticise Clarkson, tweeting a response.He wrote: WTF is this ?? I don't care who you are or who you work for you simply can not write things like this. It is a blatant appeal to incite humiliation and violence on a woman. Some have excused it as dark humour. There is mo joke here @JeremyClarkson and no excuse.

What did Carol Vorderman say?

TV Presenter Carol Vorderman also responded to the comments via twitter.

She wrote: “NO Jeremy Clarkson. Not on any level, in any circumstance, is it ok to write this stuff about any woman & absolutely NO to "everyone who's my age thinks the same". No no no. We absolutely do NOT think the same. Listen to the noise Jeremy. The crowds are chanting "shame on YOU".

Has Jeremy Clarkson been in trouble before?

Yes, many times. He once punched a member of his production crew after a day filming Top Gear because he couldn’t find anyone to make him a steak. The 2015 incident saw producer Oisin Tymon attacked and resulted in the settlement of a racial discrimination and personal injury claim for £100,000.

In 2014 Clarkson was alleged to have mumbled a racial slur while recording an unused segment of Top Gear a few years earlier.

He was filmed uttering another ethnic slur during the 2014 Top Gear Burma Special.

The list of controversies is far far too long for this article.

Did Jeremy Clarkson issue an apology for his Meghan Markle comments?

Not really an apology, but he acknowledged his comments had “gone down badly”.

On Twitter, he wrote: "Oh dear. I’ve rather put my foot in it. In a column I wrote about Meghan, I made a clumsy reference to a scene in Game of Thrones and this has gone down badly with a great many people. I’m horrified to have caused so much hurt and I shall be more careful in future.”

Will Jeremy Clarkson be sacked?

