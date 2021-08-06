Police Scotland are appealing for the public to come froward after the crash on the A68 on Thursday afternoon around 12.20 pm.

Emergency services attended the scene after green Kawasaki motorbike collided with a barrier on the road at Carter Bar.

Police are appealing for information after a serious crash in the Scottish Borders.

A 45-year-old man was air lifted to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment after sustaining life threatening injuries.

The road was closed for around five and a half hours.

Sergeant Iain McIntyre said: “A man has sustained serious injuries as a result of this crash and we are appealing to anyone has any information surrounding the incident.

“The road would have been busy with other road users and we would ask if you witnessed the crash or were in the area at the time that you get in touch.

Police can be contacted on 101 and quoting incident number 1465.

