From demonstrating her property knowledge to handling rare animals, Jean Johansson's career has certainly been interesting.

Scottish presenter Jean Johansson has been popping up on screen for years. Image: Getty

Fan favourite TV host and presenter Jean Johansson has been a friendly presence on our screens for more than a decade now.

Known for her work on TV shows such as A Place in the Sun, the BAFTA nominated presenter has a number of exciting projects coming up - including new property series' Key To A Fortune and Dream Life For The Same Price

Here is everything you need to know about the Scottish presenter.

Who are Jean Johansson’s parents?

Her father,John Anderson, who passed away in February 2023, was born in Kirkcaldy, Fife. From a working class background, he went to Dunfermline High School where he excelled. Upon leaving school he received a scholarship to attend the prestigious St Andrews University where he gained his degree, which he followed by completing teacher training at the University of Aberdeen.

In the late 60s he would travel to East Africa, gaining another degree, before beginning to teach in African schools which eventually led him to meet Johansson’s mum Edinasi, or Winnie, who is from Kampala in Uganda.

Where is the presenter from?

Johansson was born in Kisii, Kenya in 1980 and is the second youngest of seven children. Her family relocated to Scotland shortly after her birth.

She was raised in Port Glasgow, where she attended the local high school before studying at college and then moving onto Paisley University, which is now known as the University of the West of Scotland.

Who is Jean Johansson’s husband?

The presenter is married to Finnish football coach and former Rangers player, Jonatan Johansson.

The couple wed in 2008 and share one son, Junior.

Jean and Jonatan Johansson (pictured) have been married since 2008. Image: Getty

Jean Johansson TV shows

Johansson first appeared on television after winning a nationwide talent competition looking for a TV presenter. She spent a decade building a successful career working in children’s TV and her earliest on screen appearances include Ukool, a CBBC lifestyle show full of the latest trends and advice and Studio Disney, an interactive live show on Disney Channel.

She describes this time as “some of the best years” of her life, crediting it for teaching her skills such as interviewing and live presenting.

Johansson also spent time presenting the weather on STV, being mentored by Sean Batty and even studying at the Met Office in London, and as the face of National Lottery draws which allowed for her to transition from children’s entertainment into more mainstream television.

She has spent time as a reporter for The One Show and Sunday Morning Live, as well as presenting Animal Park and co-presenting Channel 5 consumer series Are They a Con? alongside journalist Paul Connolly.

Jean Johansson has gone from children's TV to BBC documentaries. Image: Getty

However, Johansson is perhaps best known for helping house-hunters find their dream holiday homes with her background in buying, developing and selling properties on Channel 4’s A Place in the Sun.

She is set to expand her role in Channel 4’s property programming with the upcoming programmes Key To A Fortune, which looks to reunite families with homes and relatives they never knew they had, and Dream Life For The Same Price, where she will help families move out to the countryside from the city.

Outside of her role as a presenter Johansson has taken part in several TV game shows, winning Pointless, House of Games and Celebrity Mastermind with her specialist subject of Kylie Minogue - fitting as she once confessed to The Scotsman that a pair of the Australian singer's boots were her most treasured possession.

She also returned to her roots as a journalist in 2022, fronting BBC Disclosure documentary The Truth About Scotland and Racism.

Confronting the racist abuse she had experienced, such as being spat at as a 17-year-old, Johansson also investigated modern attitudes toward discrimination and prejudice in Scotland.

On her experience of filming the documentary, she said: “I've had my eyes opened. If I compare the present day to my upbringing in the 80s and 90s, it really feels to me like things are getting worse.”

Will she be on Emmerdale?