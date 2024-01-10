JBS Group appoints vice-president to lead US growth strategy

Peterhead headquartered JBS Group, a multi-discipline engineering company that has supported projects in more than 80 countries, has made a key appointment in the US.

Houston-based Graeme Morgan, who has more than 35 years’ experience in the engineering and energy sectors, joins JBS as vice-president sales, Americas.

Graeme will lead the firm’s ambitious plans for its offering of screw conveyors, US-manufactured blast containment products and its patented Sea Axe, a lightweight and flexible excavation innovation for the subsea industry.

The continued demand for the containment solutions in the US has been highlighted with the recent award of four new contracts – two in the space sector, one in the energy sector and the other for a large steel mill. The combined value of the contracts is in the region of £1m. The blast containment products, certified by DNV and Lloyds, feature patented fabrics offering protection against ballistic, blast, fire and arc flash hazards.

Jo McIntosh, sales and marketing director at JBS Group, said: “In order to deliver on our US growth strategy, it’s essential we have the right leader in place to drive that agenda. Graeme perfectly fits the bill with his extensive knowledge of the US market.

“We have experienced a record year and this appointment in a region where we already have several long-term relationships is part of a broader investment in the business as we look for further growth. We are delighted to have someone of his calibre on board.”

Graeme said: “There are huge opportunities to increase our presence in the United States. Our Sea Axe, blast containment and screw conveyor products are smart solutions that represent efficient project options, all supported by first-rate customer service.

"Companies are looking to be more environmentally efficient and we can help them with those goals.

“More than that, there are new opportunities emerging all the time in the burgeoning renewables sector and again JBS can play a key role here. I’m thrilled to be joining JBS during this exciting period.”