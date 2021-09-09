Janey Godley, 60, who found viral fame with her dubbed pastiches of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon’s coronavirus news briefings in recent months, apologised for her “offensive, hurtful language”.

Ms Godley was paid a reported £12,000 for her TV adverts, which were running online under the hashtag #Stopthespike amid rising coronavirus rates.

According to The Scottish Sun and US news website the Daily Beast, Ms Godley made offensive remarks about black American celebrities including Destiny’s Child’s Kelly Rowland, and rappers 50 Cent and Snoop Dogg.

In a statement on Twitter on Thursday, Ms Godley said: “I thought being an outspoken comedian meant I could get away with saying anything I wanted and people would accept that and not take it out of context, but that’s completely wrong.

"I have to stand up and own my offensive, hurtful language and apologise.

"They have horrific undertones and I deserve all the criticism that comes my way.”

The Scottish Government did not immediately respond to the PA news agency’s request for comment, but the BBC quotes a spokesman as saying adverts featuring the comedian would be withdrawn after authorities were notified of “a series of unacceptable tweets”.

