James Watt: Tributes paid after death of pre-eminent Scottish artist

A founding member of the Glasgow Group of Artists, his work spanned half a century.

His daughter, renowned artist Alison Watt, paid emotional tribute.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She tweeted: “He was a great influence on my life. I wouldn’t be an artist without him.

Pre-eminent Scottish marine artist James Watt (75) sits with two of his works

“He taught me to look at the world differently and I will miss him more than words can say.

"He always knew the answers to my questions. I am heartbroken.”

Mr Watt was born in Port Glasgow, and studied at the Glasgow School of Art.

He was elected a Member of Society of Scottish Artists in 1965.

He dedicated much of his life to recording the River Clyde and its industries, and his vast body of work forms a vital archive of the river.

Hailed as one of Scotland’s most prestigious and prolific artists, he spent most of his life in his home town of Greenock and was inspired to paint by an art teacher at school.