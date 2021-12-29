Mr Turner, 45, has been identified as a high risk missing person and Police Scotland is now urgently appealing for members of the public to keep an eye out for him.

He was last seen at around 3pm on December 28 in Glynt Wynd, Annan, and left the area in a blue Skoda Octavia car with the registration SV12WCR.

His current whereabouts is unknown and his family are growing increasingly worried about him.

Mr Turner has been known to walk, fish and camp in local areas.

People have been asked to look out for him at car parks by rivers, beaches, forests and local beauty spots, calling 101 if they spot anything to report which may help the officers with their search.

He has been described as being 5ft 10in tall and medium size with dark greying hair. He was last seen wearing a dark safari type jacket, a white long sleeve t-shirt, black jogging bottoms and trainers.

Inspector Nicolson from Annan Police station says "James has been missing for a number of hours now, this is completely out of character for him and his family are understandably worried about him.

"We have a number of police resources out looking for James and I am now looking for the assistance from the public".

If you believe you have seen Mr Turner or have any information you should contact 101 quoting incident number 2724 of December 28, 2021.

