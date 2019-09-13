James McAvoy will stick to acting after his scripts were rejected by movie bosses

Scots film star James McAvoy has said he is sticking to acting after his scripts were rejected by movie bosses.

The Hollywood star plays a screenwriter in horror film IT: Chapter Two and admitted he had tried his hand at writing films.

He penned two screenplays in recent years including one which he described as an "adventure, ghost story".

However he said the projects never got off the ground and the experience had left him determined to stick to the day job.

Glasgow-born McAvoy, 40, said: "I have written a couple which got nowhere fast so that was good.

"Actually one of the ones I wrote was a scary kind of adventure, ghost story.

"It was an attempt. It was sort of an exploration of me in trying to figure out what else I can give other than just acting.

"But I actually just didn't enjoy it that much.

"I don't really see my talents in writing at all to be honest."

McAvoy plays Bill Denbrough in IT: Chapter Two, which is currently in cinemas, and is based on horror writer Stephen King's book.

The film centres around the Losers' Club, the group of seven kids now grown up, who are beckoned back to their rural hometown of Derry after a 27-year absence to fight off Pennywise the Dancing Clown.

McAvoy is also about to star in the BBC's most expensive drama ever, the fantasy epic His Dark Materials.

He plays Lord Asriel in the series based on author Philip Pullman's trilogy of books.