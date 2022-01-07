Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Erdington, Birmingham, on Friday (Photo: PA, UK Parliament/Jessica Taylor).

Mr Dromey, 73, married to party grandee Harriet Harman, was understood to have died from natural causes.

A statement issued on behalf of the family of Birmingham Erdington MP Jack Dromey said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

