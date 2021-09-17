'It’s a dream come true': Edinburgh family find missing cat after he went missing a decade ago

Neil and Lucy Henderson were living in Aberdeen when their beloved little cat named Forbes went missing.

They searched everywhere for months, and were heartbroken when their search was unsuccessful.

Neil explained: “When Forbes first went missing in March 2011, we were distraught.

"Forbes did give me a big cuddle so I’m hopeful that he remembered us.

"We’d had him from when he was a kitten and we had such a special bond.

"He was such a unique and friendly character, we absolutely adored him.

“Our friend made posters and we went door-to-door in the area we lived in Rosemount.

"We asked people to check garages and sheds as we thought he may have just been locked inside.

"After eight or nine month, we very sadly had to come to the realisation that the worst may have happened.

The couple moved to Edinburgh three years later, and now, seven years after that, they received the surprising phone call.

The Scottish SPCA had been called to help a cat in the Ferrier Gardens area of Aberdeen looking very thin with protruding bones.

They found it had been microchipped, and he was a 12-year old named Forbes, so they were able to reunite him with Neil and Lucy.

Neil continued: “My wife phoned when I was on the motorway and she told me I had to pull over.

"I was completely unprepared for what I was about to be told and hearing that Forbes had been found left me completely astounded.

“I have to admit that I was completely overcome with emotion and turned the car round immediately to go home.

“We travelled to Aberdeen the next day and when he was brought out, I recognised him immediately.

“Since coming home he has adopted habits he used to have. In my younger days I used to stay up late and Forbes would come in the room and start meowing at me until I turned off the video game I was playing and went to bed.

"This was so he could come and cuddle in to me. He’s started doing the same thing again which is so heartwarming.

“At the moment, we are just gradually introducing him to our two dogs and two cats.

"He is staying inside while he gets used to everything and the other animals get used to his scent, and vice versa. He’s exploring a new room each day.

“This is just the best outcome for us. We never thought we would see him again. It’s like a closed chapter has just opened up. It’s a dream come true.”

Animal rescue officer Greg Stevenson attended was the one who attended the call to help the missing cat, and was astounded to hear how long he had been missing for.

Officer Stevenson said, “I was amazed to hear how long Forbes had been missing for.

“The owners couldn’t believe it but were absolutely over the moon.”

