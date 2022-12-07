ISA branches out for winter celebration

Scotland’s first international school has teamed up with an up-and-coming Aberdeenshire business for a special winter celebration.

Gemma Bertolotto and Iris McArthur with ISA students Stefano and Sofia.

The latest element of ISA’s landmark 50th anniversary has grown out of a collaboration with Insch-based Iris McArthur of The Christmas Decorators to install a unique festive tree at the Aberdeen school.

As well as bringing some festive cheer to pupils, staff and visitors, the tree will give an opportunity to share winter and festive memories by adding personalised stars to the tree’s decorations.

The project is the brainchild of ISA parent Gemma Bertolotto and aims to create a focal point for bringing members of the ISA school community together for some seasonal reflection during ISA’s milestone year.

ISA Head of School Nick Little, said: “We are grateful to Iris and Gemma for creating this opportunity to bring people together. Inclusivity sits front and centre of our ethos and this project is perfectly aligned with our values across the school."

Iris McArthur, of The Christmas Decorators, added: “I am thrilled to play a part in helping ISA mark this very special year and I hope that the tree, including its very special star decorations, will create a fitting place for members of the school community to come together.”