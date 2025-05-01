Irn-Bru makers submit plans to transform The Kelpies in Falkirk into unicorns

The Kelpies in Falkirk would be transformed on one day every year under the plans submitted on behalf of Irn-Bru

They are one of the most instantly-recognisable sculptures in Scotland, but they could be getting a dramatic makeover if a soft drinks manufacturer gets its way.

AG Barr – the makers of Irn-Bru – have lodged an application to give Falkirk’s world-famous Kelpies some added fizz with a magical makeover.

A proposal has been submitted to Falkirk Council’s Local Development Plan 3 consultation to mount 15-foot horns onto The Kelpies every year on National Unicorn Day. The day falls on April 9 each year.

Irn Bru has supposedly made official moves to equip the Kelpies with unicorn horns (Picture: Submitted)

The proposal comes complete with detailed CGI artwork showing how the majestic sculptures would look with their facelift – designed to match the existing steel facade, which already attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors each year.

The company said the proposal had been submitted to mark the launch of its Unicorn Tears flavoured limited edition Irn-Bru XTRA.

Kenny Nicholson, head of brand at Irn-Bru, said: “The Kelpies are one of the most inspiring sculptures in the UK – an incredible feat of engineering and creativity – so we think they’re the perfect spot to celebrate Scotland’s most legendary animal.

“By crowning them with a unicorn horn every World Unicorn Day, we can help tell the story of Scotland’s centuries-long love affair with the unicorn – from royal seals and ancient coins, all the way to cans of IRN-BRU XTRA’s new Unicorn Tears flavour.”

The 300-tonne, 98ft (30m) high horse head sculptures were created by artist Andy Scott. They were officially opened in 2014 and sit in Helix Park, Falkirk, close to the M9 motorway.