Lawrence Chaney, the winner of series two, has been appointed Scotland’s first official Fairy Godmaw for the country’s trademark soft drink.

As part of her new role, Chanley will be granting wishes to help people overcome their festive pet peeves as the nation’s official Fairy Godmaw.

Irn-Bru has tasked the Scottish icon to grant people’s Christmas wishes, with Scots being encouraged to get in touch to send in their Christmas wishes over social media.

Irn-Bru has appointed BAFTA winning Scottish icon, Lawrence Chaney, as the nation’s official Fairy Godmaw. Contributed.

Chaney famously became the first Scottish drag queen to win RuPaul’s Drag Race earlier this year, showcasing a series of Irn-Bru and panto inspired looks. He even took home an Audience Award at BAFTA Scotland this year.

Crowned winner of Drag Race UK earlier this year, Chaney said it was a dream come true to become the nation’s Fairy Godmaw, saying: “The last year of my life has felt like my very own fairytale Panto.

"I went from getting £15 a gig to performing in front of thousands in my Glasgow hometown, writing a book, winning a BAFTA and going to Hollywood to film my own show.

“Now I want to pass on my fairytale magic to everyone else in Scotland as Irn-Bru’s FairyGodmaw this Christmas, with the help of my big magic wand ... BRU has always been a huge part of my life and I’m so proud to be repping my favourite drink.”

Scots are invited to send in their Christmas wishes into Irn-Bru on Twitter, Instagram or TikTok using the #BibbidyBobbidyBru.

Adrian Troy, marketing director at Irn-Bru producer AG Barr, said: “As panto season kicks off, it felt right for Irn-Bru to work with Lawrence – one of the best dames in the business-to spread a bit of festive spirit across the nation.

"We can’t wait for everyone to get a taste of the magical mayhem that our very own Fairy Godmaw will cause as she brings BRU to the Christmas dinner tables of Scotland.”