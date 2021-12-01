The advert, which is based on beloved character The Snowman, has been voted Scotland’s favourite in a survey conducted by ScotPulse.

It will be shown on television across the country from December 1.

The original advert, which first aired in 2006, was then reimagined in 2017 with The Snowman sequel, and it has become part of Scottish culture at Christmas-time

Adrian Troy, Marketing Director at AG BARR, said: “There are few things more synonymous with a Scottish Christmas than seeing our Snowman flying over the Kelpies, Glenfinnan Viaduct, George Square and Edinburgh Castle on TV for the first time each year, BRU in hand.

“To be named the no.1 Christmas advert by a Scottish brand is a real honour - and as it returns to screens once again, I hope it gets everyone in the festive spirit.”

