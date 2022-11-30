Inverurie woman wins cash for binning trash

Lynn Seymour from Inverurie has won £250 for binning her litter and snapping a photo via the LitterLotto app.

Lynn is the second winner of the partnership, winning £250 for binning her litter

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful launched a new partnership with LitterLotto, the behaviour change app, earlier this month.

The partnership encourages more people to bin their litter and offers weekly prizes ranging from £50 to £500.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn, 53, is the second winner of the partnership and is also the second winner in a row from Aberdeenshire.

She said: “I already had the LitterLotto app and then I saw Keep Scotland Beautiful joined too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I live beside a school so there’s quite a lot of litter around me. I’m quite conscious of picking up the litter.”

Lynn originally downloaded the LitterLotto app in March but says picking up litter is now part of her routine. She’s even encouraging others to get involved too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lynn continued: “I wasn’t as keen as I am now, but now I am more conscious of it. Sometimes when I’m out walking, people ask me about [the app] and then I tell them about it and then they download it.

“I do a three and a half or four mile walk and I take a bag with me and pick litter up as I go along.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Catherine Gee, Deputy Chief Executive at Keep Scotland Beautiful, said: “I’m delighted to see that Lynn has been rewarded for doing the right thing through our partnership with LitterLotto.

“This collaboration is all about encouraging people to help tackle the country’s looming litter emergency and it’s brilliant to see people across the country getting involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to seeing many more Scottish winners benefitting from helping to keep Scotland beautiful.”

Dawn, Campaign Project Manager at LitterLotto, said: “It's great to see our Scottish users benefiting from this regional jackpot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that our partnership with Keep Scotland Beautiful will encourage others to get involved.”

This innovative venture is one of the many ways Keep Scotland Beautiful is tackling the looming litter emergency .

Advertisement Hide Ad

The LitterLotto app is available to download for free on the App Store and Android Store.