Inverurie sustainable business invites shoppers to visit 'aromatherapy grotto’

Inverurie eco-business re:treat Apothecary will throw open its workshop doors this December with the launch of re:treat Apothecary Christmas Shop.

Shoppers can browse products including the re:treat Apothecary Complete Collection Organic Gift Box

The pop-up store will offer visitors the opportunity to sample re:treat's range of sustainable cosmetics, visit the 'Apothecary Kitchen', meet the maker and shop for exclusive organic gift boxes.

The events take place at 39 High Street, Inverurie each Saturday in December from 10am until 1pm.

Clinical aromatherapist Kathryn McIntosh launched re:treat Apothecary in 2020, handmaking the first in a range of natural cosmetic products from her home in Inverurie.

The subsequent two years have seen the business grow – with Kathryn’s products now stocked in over 20 locations across the UK and manufacturing moved from her home to a prime location in Inverurie town centre.

Kathryn said: “This will be re:treat Apothecary’s first Christmas in our new premises and I’m looking forward to introducing visitors to the sights and smells of our aromatherapy grotto.

“Our team will be on hand to welcome shoppers and offer advice on our range of vegan and organic products, all of which are handmade on site.

"Everything from our original and biggest selling Natural Deodorants to our range of Natural Oils for Hair, Body and Face, Botanical Soaps and newly launched Mineral Salts will be available to buy.

“Christmas shoppers will also be able to exclusively shop our Organic Gift Boxes including the plastic-free Botanical Box - a combination of Lavender & Tea Tree and Patchouli & Geranium Natural Deodorants and Botanical Soaps - as well as our Mineral Salts gift box.”

Visitors will also have the opportunity to visit the Apothecary Kitchen, where products are handmade by Kathryn and team.