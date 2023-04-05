Inverurie pupils lead the way in walking challenge

Pupils at Midmill Primary School in Inverurie are putting their best foot forwards for a more sustainable journey to school.

Pupils from Midmill Primary School with Strider, Living Streets' mascot.

The school is taking part in WOW - the walk to school challenge from Living Streets Scotland, part of the UK charity for everyday walking.

Pupils at Midmill Primary School in Aberdeenshire are putting their best foot forwards for a more sustainable journey to school. The school is taking part in WOW - the walk to school challenge from Living Streets Scotland, part of the UK charity for everyday walking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

WOW sees pupils record how they get to school using the interactive WOW Travel Tracker with those who walk, wheel, cycle, scoot or ‘Park and Stride’ to school being awarded a monthly WOW badge.

WOW schools see on average a 13 per cent increase in pupils walking to school in Scotland with a corresponding drop in car use, helping to reduce congestion and increase safety outside the school gates.

Chris Thompson, Living Streets Scotland programme manager, said: “Walking to school is a great way to help children get active while reducing congestion, air pollution and road danger outside the school gates.

“Everyone at Midmill Primary School has committed to making healthier and more sustainable travel choices and it’s great to celebrate their success. They are an inspiration and I’m sure that they’ll encourage other children and their families to give walking to school a go.”

Katie Finch, Headteacher at Midmill Primary School, said: “Since starting WOW, we have seen an increase in the number of pupils making active journeys to Midmill School. Before we started the initiative, 56% of our pupils were driven to school, but by 2022 this had dropped to 26.5%. As headteacher, it’s great to see so many pupils making healthy and sustainable choices about their travel to school.”

Pupils have embraced the WOW challenge and their efforts to walk, scoot, cycle or Park and Stride to school has earned them a regular top spot on the Scotland Walk of Fame leader board.