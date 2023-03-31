Inverurie Medical Practice to end contract with NHS Grampian

The Inverurie Medical Practice, which provides care to just over 25,000 patients, has given notice that will end its contract with NHS Grampian to provide General Medical Services, on September 7.

The partnership running Inverurie Medical Practice is handing back the contract.

Alex Pirrie, Partnership Manager for Central Aberdeenshire, said: “Inverurie Medical Practice has unfortunately, like many others across the country, found itself in the position of being unable to recruit new, permanent GPs and as a result the Partners have taken the very difficult decision to hand back their contract to us.

“We will be working closely with the Practice and all other partners to secure a robust, sustainable, future focused Primary Care service for everyone registered with the Practice.

“I appreciate that this is an uncertain time for those registered with the practice, however the Practice will continue as normal over the next six months and there is no need for patients to change their practice, or take any other action, at this time.

“I would also like to reassure patients that we will keep them informed throughout the process and whilst I fully understand that this is an unsettling time, I can promise that we are doing all we can to make the process as smooth as possible.

"There is no need for any patients of the practice to take any action as the practice will continue operating as normal over the coming months and I would ask the community to refrain from contacting the practice with queries around this but rather if they have any questions, please get in touch with us.”

Dr Iain Innes, Partner at Inverurie Medical Practice, said: “This has been an extremely difficult decision for the Partners; however, we cannot continue to provide the level of care we would wish to without recruiting new GPs to the Practice.

"We have explored every avenue to recruit with positivity but there simply are not enough trained GPS out there.

“We have also tried to recruit to a variety of other roles to support patient care at the Practice, but again we have struggled to get the people we need.”

Dr George Leiper, Partner at Inverurie Medical Practice, said: “This has been a very difficult decision for the Partners to take and we have been considering all our options for a long time now.

"It is sad that we cannot continue as a Partnership, but we are looking to the future and how we can continue to be part of the Inverurie Community.

“I would like to thank our staff for their professionalism and the care they deliver to people every day.

"I would also like to thank our patients for the support they have provided to the Practice over the years, and I can promise that we will work with the Aberdeenshire Health & Social Care Partnership to make the handover of our contract as smooth as possible.”

Practice staff have been informed of the situation and patients are being contacted directly.