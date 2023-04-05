Inverurie is first base for Big Manny’s Pizza franchise

Big Mannys’ Pizza is coming to Inverurie.

Franchise agreement: from left, Philip Adams, Murray Morrison, Ashley Adams, Glen Morrison and Calum Wright. Picture by Michal Wachucik/Abermedia

The growing brand, which was only launched in Aberdeen in late 2020, has agreed its first franchise with Murray Morrison and his son Glen, owners of the highly-rated Garioch Fish Bar.

The fish and chip shop on the town’s Burghmuir Drive has been re-modelled to create a separate, large area for Big Mannys’ Pizza – for collection and delivery – to operate alongside the established Inverurie takeaway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The franchise owners are looking to recruit three full-time and at least four part-time staff for the pizza operation following a six-figure investment to cover the site refurbishment and franchise agreement.

Big Mannys’ Pizza was launched by Philip Adams, his brother Ashley and Calum Wright from the kitchen at The Adam Lounge on Aberdeen’s Holburn Street 30 months ago. Their NYC-style pizzas and sides have built up a huge following across the city.

Big Mannys’ Pizza expanded in early 2022 when it opened a delivery and collection unit near Pittodrie Stadium, at a time when award-winning Aberdeen accountant Simon Cowie, managing partner of Infinity Partnership, came on board with an investment.

Last summer, it reached a licensed partnership agreement with Codona's for Big Mannys’ Pizza to be served at the beachfront amusement park.

The Inverurie deal, however, is Big Mannys’ Pizza’s first venture outwith the city and its first formal franchise agreement.

Murray, who has been involved in the takeaway sector for 25 years, said: “My son, Glen, brought Big Mannys’ Pizza to my attention. He told me how popular they were due to the quality of the product, and how they’ve built up a large following in a short period of time.

“We’re thrilled to be the first Big Mannys’ Pizza franchisees. It’s taken a wee while to get there as it’s the first franchise but it’s a great outcome for all parties. Many people here in Inverurie already know about Big Mannys’ Pizza and we think it’s going to be a real winner.”

Philip, co-founder of Big Mannys’ Pizza, said: “We’ve been approached numerous times by people asking if we would consider franchise agreements. It has always been part of our plan but we wanted to make sure we found the right fit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Murray and Glen knew all about us and what we’re trying to do, and their expertise and success in the takeaway food sector was hugely attractive to us. The success of the relationship with Codona’s also gave us the confidence to move forward.

“We’re delighted to reach an agreement with Murray and Glen and we’re looking to rolling out the franchise model in other areas in the future, although it’s too early to say where at the moment. Any entrepreneurs, with access to hospitality expertise, are welcome to get in touch.’’

Big Mannys’ Pizza will supply ingredients to the Inverurie unit, which is due to open on Thursday, May 4. All Inverurie staff will be trained in the next few weeks at the Pittodrie site.