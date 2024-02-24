Inverurie couple receive ten-year ban and fine following Scottish SPCA investigation

One the ponies involved in the case. (Scottish SPCA)

They were sentenced at the same court on 19 February.

Both Moir and Ogg were fined a total £2475 each, including a victim surcharge of £75, and banned from owning or keeping all animals except sheep, pigs, cats and dogs for a period of ten years.

Senior Scottish SPCA senior inspector, Lesley Crockett, said: “On 14 December 2021 we received a call from our helpline regarding concern for a thin pony at Barthol Chapel, Inverurie.

“We went along to the property to investigate and we were met by the owner, Gillian Moir.

“We were taken into the paddock and saw a grey Connemara pony called Leo who was 30 years old. He was extremely thin and all his bones were easily seen and felt.

“We were also shown two young ponies Sam, a one-year-old gypsy cob, and Oreo, a two-year-old Welsh cross pony. They were both in a lean condition.

“Another two ponies, Shadow, a bay mare and Posh Spice, a Shetland, were in good body condition.

“There were also two very lean sheep in the paddock. Moir estimated them to be around 20 years old. The paddock had no grazing in it and no supplementary feeding. The animals had access from the paddock into a good sized metal shed but it did not contain any feed either. Moir said that her partner Ogg was bringing home feed that night. We discussed the number of ponies they had and their ability to care for them and she agreed to sign over ownership of Sam and Oreo to us.

“We then served Moir a Scottish SPCA Animal Welfare Notice requesting that she have her own vet visit and check over Leo and the two sheep as well as two spaniel pups in her care as these were subdued and had pot bellies.

“When we checked with the veterinary practice, they had not had contact from Moir so we asked a vet to visit the following day on our behalf due to concerns about the welfare of the remaining animals at the address.

“When we arrived with the vet the following day there was a large round bale of hay in the shed and the ponies and two sheep had access to it. Moir was also present and advised us that a vet had been out first thing that morning and had looked at the ponies, the sheep and the puppies.

“The vet who attended with us examined the ponies and found that Leo, Sam and Oreo were all underweight with Leo particularly thin. The sheep were also in poor body condition and had to be encouraged to stand up for examination.

“After seeing the condition of these animals we asked to see all the other animals on the premises. Inside the first shed were two dog pens on a concrete floor. They were bedded with straw and had water. In the pen on the left were three springer spaniels and a collie. The right hand one contained two West Highland terriers and a Pomeranian. All dogs apart from the Pomeranian were found to be in a lean condition.

“While examining the dogs, we noticed two rabbit hutches against the wall in the shed. These were found to contain the bodies of several ferrets. One ferret was still alive but was emaciated and in extremely poor condition. We attempted to give the animal some water as they were very dehydrated and could not open their eyes.

“The water bottles on the front of both hutches were empty and there was no sign of any food in either hutch. Moir said that the ferrets had belonged to her partner Ogg and that she did not know they were there.

“The living ferret was later taken to a veterinary surgery but, despite attempts to save the animal, they did not survive.

“Taking into consideration the animals individually, and the overall outcome of the visit, it is clear that many of the animals were denied basic welfare needs.

“We are happy that both Moir and Ogg received a ban given the suffering these animals endured though we would have preferred them to have received a lifetime ban.