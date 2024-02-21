Inverurie care worker receives prestigious Nigerian honour

Recognition: Emmanuel Ubochi

The knighthood was awarded by the Anglican Church to both Emmanuel and his wife, Ngozi Ubochi, in recognition of their exceptional dedication and service to their community.

Notable activities that the couple helped with in their local community included distributing food items for families during the Covid-19 pandemic, assisting in academic school fees for primary school-aged children, and contributing financially to church projects including a new secondary school in the community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The ceremony was held in January 2024, at the Cathedral of the Transfiguration of Our Lord in Owerri, southern Nigeria. It saw over 120 couples into the sacred order, nominated from their local churches. To prepare, Emmanuel and his wife went to retreats and participated in seminars to equip them for the responsibilities ahead.

Unfortunately, Emmanuel's wife couldn't attend the ceremony due to her commitment to completing her master's degree programme at the Robert Gordon University, Aberdeen.

The service was conducted by His Lordship, The Right Reverend Dr. Chukwuma Oparah, the Lord Bishop of the Anglican Diocese of Owerri. Thousands of people attended, including many like Emmanuel, who had travelled across the world to be part of this significant event. Emmanuel was joined by his parents, siblings, and close friends in Nigeria.

Emmanuel moved to the UK with his immediate family in January 2023, and has been working at the Grove since March 2023. Prior to this, he worked in healthcare roles in Nigeria.

Emmanuel Ubochi said: "I am humbled that I was called to receive this honour, and that I was able to travel to Nigeria to receive the knighthood. It has made me more aware of the call for more service to humanity, which is reflected in my work at Grove, as well as the church.

"I have come to realise that whatever I have, no matter how little, is for me to help improve the lives of others and put a smile on their faces. That is what humanity is all about. That is also what the investiture into the knighthood of St. Christopher is all about – a recognition of good work to the church and community, and a call to do more work.”

Moira Taylor, Care Home Manager at Grove added: "I am really pleased Emmanuel was able to go home to attend this ceremony and receive this honour. It is heartening to know we have such a genuine person working in our care home, caring for our residents with such compassion.”