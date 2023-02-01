A school in the Highlands has been closed with emergency services on the scene after an ‘unexploded device’ was found nearby.

An unexploded ordnance was discovered on Wednesday morning at Castle Terrace, Invergordon, with three streets also closed as a result of the discovery.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal are currently at the scene which has seen Invergordon Academy closed – with the public urged to stay away from the area as emergency services deal with the incident.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services are in attendance at Castle Terrace, Invergordon after an unexploded ordnance was found.

“A cordon has been put in place and EOD have been contacted.

“Police in Invergordon are currently dealing with an incident at Castle Avenue and as a result a portion of the road between the junctions of Gordon Terrace and Academy Road is shut.

“Davidson Drive is also shut with no vehicular or pedestrian traffic permitted.

“Invergordon Academy will be closed until this incident reaches a conclusion.