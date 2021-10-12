Blipfoto, which was founded by Edinburgh resident Joe Tree, is a online photo journal which encourages everyone to document their life by sharing one photo each and every day.

Hunt-Smith, who joined Blipfoto in 2008 and is from Inveraray, Argyll, said: “My motivation at the beginning of my journey was to find a place online where I could upload the occasional photograph, receive some constructive feedback and hopefully improve my photography skills. Having been introduced to Blipfoto and its intriguing raison d’être of choosing just one image from my day, I promised myself I would try it for ten days, as this was one of the first blip milestones, but the small number of members back then were so welcoming and supportive that I really couldn’t leave. It turned out to be a community not a website!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“Fast forward more than thirteen and a half years and I am still here. Now blipping for me is as natural as brushing my teeth and it’s just part of my day. I don’t always go looking for the photo. Often the photo finds me".

“I look back on that day’s image and it always brings back a memory. It might be a day out, a holiday or family event or simply something I spotted on the way home from work”.

“I’m unable to add any further explanation, except to say that I cannot imagine my day without creating this unique snapshot.”

Blipfoto was chosen by the British Library as one of the 100 websites deemed to be essential reading for future generations.

Richard Hunt-Smith has posted many photographs to Blipfoto that capture Scotland's beauty.

A few years ago, the site came under risk of closure, however, its users came together, successfully raising over £100,000 to purchase Blipfoto and take it into community ownership.

Hunt-Smith, who describes himself a ‘blipper’, added: “For me personally, it’s all about the friendships and the community spirit. Although it is an online group, I have met a good number my fellow blippers personally, and consider them to be my friends”.

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.