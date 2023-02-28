Instinct launches marketing workshops

Aberdeenshire-based marketing and PR firm, Instinct, is sharing the marketing love this spring with a series of free, monthly workshops designed to give small businesses some of the tools to raise their profile and reach new audiences.

Debbie Rennie, Managing Director of Instinct Marketing + PR, and Diana Muzzall, Owner of Video Marketing Confidence.

Instinct’s Managing Director, Debbie Rennie said: “As the number of small businesses and start-ups continues to grow in Scotland, so too does the demand for support with business marketing.

“But marketing is often poorly understood, seen as excessively time-consuming or even an unnecessary expense - and de-prioritised as a result.

"With our monthly, lunchtime workshops we aim to de-bunk these ideas, and give business owners some of the skills to increase their visibility, while highlighting the results that can be achieved with a little investment.

“Topics will range from video marketing and Search Engine Optimisation (SEO) to copywriting and marketing planning, and will be delivered in association with guest speakers from the industry.

"We’re delighted to be kicking off the workshops with a session on video marketing, hosted by Diana Muzzall, owner of Video Marketing Confidence.”

Diana has been helping small businesses capture attention with engaging video content for over two decades, with a focus on helping clients become more confident on camera.

“I’m biased of course, but video marketing really is your best marketing tool – when it’s done well,” she explains. “In this workshop I’ll help people who don’t think they have the time, budget or know-how to recognise and ultimately harness the power of video marketing for the benefit of their business.”

Open to all, the monthly lunchtime workshops will be held in the Banchory Business Centre’s main meeting room at 12pm on Thursday, March 16, Wednesday, April 19 and Wednesday, May 17.

A light lunch will be included and sessions are available on a first come first served basis only, so early booking is advised. Visit www.instinctmarketingpr.com for more information.

Debbie added: “Whether you’re a brand new start-up or have been running your own business for years, there will be something for everyone in these sessions. You’ll pick up new knowledge and skills – and of course the opportunity to network with fellow entrepreneurs.”

Founded in 2003 by Charlie Innes, Innes Associates became Instinct Marketing + PR in 2021 when Debbie Rennie took over the reins as Managing Director.

The firm provides marketing and communications support and services tailored to clients’ specific requirements.