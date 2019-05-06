Instagram announcement for modern royal baby

The public has become accustomed to receiving royal baby news through the traditional way: a framed notice published outside the gates of Buckingham Palace signed by the doctors who delivered the newborn.

This time, however, although a notice was put up yesterday afternoon, the news was broadcast earlier in a far more modern way - on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new Instagram account.

“It’s a Boy!” the note said, adding: “Their Royal Highnesses the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are overjoyed to announce the birth of their child”.

While the Royal Family announced that Doria Ragland, Meghan Markle’s mother, was at Frogmore Cottage with the couple, noteable by his absence was any mention of Ms Markle’s father, Thomas Markle.

Following a feud in the run-up to the royal couple’s wedding last year, it seems likely that he - like millions across the world - could have received the news of his grandson’s birth through Instagram. The official announcement listed the people who had been informed of the news - including the Queen, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and even members of Princess Diana’s family, Lady Jane Fellowes, Lady Sarah McCorquodale and Earl Spencer - but his name did not appear.

Mr Markle’s only comment has been through a tabloid newspaper, where he issued a statement saying he was “proud that my new grandson is born into the British royal family and I am sure that he will grow up to serve the crown and the people of Britain with grace, dignity, and honour.”

His first misdemeanour came when it was alleged that he staged paparazzi photos before the wedding, which it was later announced he would not be attending - despite rumours that he planned to walk Meghan down the aisle - due to having to undergo “heart surgery”.

He subsequently spoke out on his relationship with his daughter in a number of allegedly paid media appearances, going as far as to publish a letter she had written to him.

