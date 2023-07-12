Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2023 finalists revealed

The awards are run by Aberdeenshire Council, held once a year to celebrate and showcase the people and groups working hard in their communities to make life better for us all.
They are often people who have been volunteering for many years but receive very little other recognition.
The finalists are:
Aberdeenshire’s Future
Aby Catto, Turriff
Vadym Kapliuk, Mintlaw
Musical Monymusketeers, Monymusk
Inspirational Volunteer
Linsey Singers, Inverurie
Angie Mutch, Stonehaven
Russ Crichton, Banchory
Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award
Garth Entwistle, Udny
Fiona Weir, Fraserburgh
Kaydin Simpson, Peterhead
The Cultural Award
Jackie Ross and Doric Books group, Lumphanan
Pitnamoon, Laurencekirk
Stonehaven Fireballs Committee
Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award
Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group
Wullie Matthew, Udny
Friends of the Den, Turriff
Local Hero Courage Award
Mario Chiru, Balmedie
Amanda Wilson, Fettercairn
Tyrone Devlin, Mintlaw
Community Spirit
Emma Seivwright, Ellon
The Gordon Schools Care Group, Huntly
Jane Craigie, Huntly
Sandy Gavrock, Peterhead
Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement Award
Craig Trail, Fraserburgh
Ken Fairweather, Luthermuir
Kenny Thomson, Kintore
The awards will be handed out in a live ceremony in September – hosted by Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte.
She said: “It never fails to amaze me that year after year we hear of more people being nominated, often people who have flown under the radar for a long time, but who dedicate their time to others.
"They really demonstrate the best of Aberdeenshire, that approach where true community spirit is reflected in the role we play for each other and the way we step up to support a need in our community. I think we can all learn a lot from our truly inspiring finalists."
Visit www.aberdeenshire.gov.uk/communities-and-events/events/inspiringaberdeenshire/inspiring-aberdeenshire-finalists/#future to find out about the finalists