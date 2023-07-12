Inspiring Aberdeenshire 2023 finalists revealed

Some incredible Aberdeenshire residents and groups have been selected as finalists for this year Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

The winners will be announced at the end of September.

The awards are run by Aberdeenshire Council, held once a year to celebrate and showcase the people and groups working hard in their communities to make life better for us all.

They are often people who have been volunteering for many years but receive very little other recognition.

The finalists are:

Aberdeenshire’s Future

Aby Catto, Turriff

Vadym Kapliuk, Mintlaw

Musical Monymusketeers, Monymusk

Inspirational Volunteer

Linsey Singers, Inverurie

Angie Mutch, Stonehaven

Russ Crichton, Banchory

Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award

Garth Entwistle, Udny

Fiona Weir, Fraserburgh

Kaydin Simpson, Peterhead

The Cultural Award

Jackie Ross and Doric Books group, Lumphanan

Pitnamoon, Laurencekirk

Stonehaven Fireballs Committee

Beautiful Aberdeenshire Environmental Award

Inverurie Environmental Improvement Group

Wullie Matthew, Udny

Friends of the Den, Turriff

Local Hero Courage Award

Mario Chiru, Balmedie

Amanda Wilson, Fettercairn

Tyrone Devlin, Mintlaw

Community Spirit

Emma Seivwright, Ellon

The Gordon Schools Care Group, Huntly

Jane Craigie, Huntly

Sandy Gavrock, Peterhead

Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement Award

Craig Trail, Fraserburgh

Ken Fairweather, Luthermuir

Kenny Thomson, Kintore

The awards will be handed out in a live ceremony in September – hosted by Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte.

She said: “It never fails to amaze me that year after year we hear of more people being nominated, often people who have flown under the radar for a long time, but who dedicate their time to others.

"They really demonstrate the best of Aberdeenshire, that approach where true community spirit is reflected in the role we play for each other and the way we step up to support a need in our community. I think we can all learn a lot from our truly inspiring finalists."