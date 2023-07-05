Inspirational Jordan joins front line against cancer at Race for Life Aberdeen

Inspirational Jordan Ramsay, who was diagnosed with thyroid cancer aged 21, was chosen to lead the charge against the disease at this year’s Race for Life in Aberdeen.

Jordan, from Stuartfield, was guest of honour at Race for Life at Beach Esplanade on Sunday, July 2, and sounded the horn to get the event which 1,619 people took part in underway.

A total of £125,000 was raised for Cancer Research UK, vital funds which will enable scientists to find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat cancer- helping to save more lives. It was a special day for Jordan who stood at the start line to cheer on participants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On May 28, 2021, Jordan was diagnosed with thyroid cancer at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary. She had been referred to hospital for tests after developing a lump on her neck below her right ear and suffering months of exhaustion.

Jordan in hospital during her cancer treatment.

She endured surgery and radioactive iodine treatment before completing treatment and is now monitored closely.

Her sister, Katie Ramsay, 21, and Jordan’s parents, Kathleen and Alan Ramsay, both 54, provided rock solid support. Jordan’s powerful words and videos on Instagram @Jordansthryoidcancerjourney attracted followers from across the world.

Jordan, now 23, said: “My scar tells the story of something that tried to break me but didn’t succeed.

“I’ve made friends for life from all over the world by writing my Instagram and Tik Tok pages. It makes what I’ve been through seem worthwhile when people message me saying that in some small way I’ve helped them.

Jordan was guest of honour sounding the start horn at Cancer Research UK's Race for Life Aberdeen

“I’m proud to launch Race for Life Aberdeen on behalf of every single person in Scotland with cancer.”

Early years practitioner Jordan Ramsay planned at least one fun activity every day during summer 2021 to keep her mind off cancer treatment.

She came up with the idea during a week-long family holiday on the islands of Skye and Harris then kept going when she got home. Jordan posted photos of the highlights on her social media accounts, including everything from ordering ice cream to sailing, watching a sunset to playing mini golf with her sister.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The memories kept her going through surgery on July 30 to remove all of her thyroid and 73 lymph nodes. A total of 11 of these lymph nodes were later found to be cancerous.

And in November 2021, Jordan had to stay at least one metre away from all friends and family on her birthday after becoming radioactive due to treatment for thyroid cancer.

The cancer-killing tablet Jordan was given meant she had to isolate first in hospital then in her bedroom, unable even to share a birthday cake with her loved ones. Everything Jordan touched had to be thrown away. Not even her mum Kathleen Ramsay was allowed to get close to her for five weeks.

The radioactive iodine treatment is a form of internal radiotherapy. Thyroid cancer cells pick up the iodine wherever they are in the body. The radiation in the iodine then kills the cancer cells. The radioactive iodine is a targeted treatment which means it doesn’t affect other cells in the body. Any radioactive iodine that is not absorbed by the thyroid cancer cells leaves the body in sweat and urine.

Jordan receives regular check-ups. The thyroid gland sets the rate at which the body produces energy so having it removed means Jordan also has to take daily medication to regulate it artificially.

Jordan said: “My life was turned totally upside down by cancer.

“My journey has not been easy. Coming out the other side has been the hardest but I’m getting there. Here’s to the future and to navigating my new normal.”

This is the 30th year of Race for Life and all participants received an exclusive medal to mark the milestone.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cancer Research UK’s Race for Life raises funds for world-class research to help beat 200 types of cancer.