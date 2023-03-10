Inspectors note improvements at Peterhead school

HM Inspectors have noted a number of improvements at a Peterhead school following a recent visit.

The Inspectors had set out a number of areas for improvement at Meethill School during an inspection in 2020.

They subsequently returned to the school to look at how it had continued to improve its work and then a follow-up visit was conducted again recently.

During their visit, Inspectors talked to children and worked closely with the headteacher and staff. They heard from the headteacher and other staff about the steps the school has taken to improve.

They looked at particular areas that had been identified in the original inspection. As a result, they were able to find out about the progress the school has made and how well this is supporting children's learning and achievements.

Their report stated: “Overall attainment in literacy and numeracy has improved across the school. The majority of children achieved expected Curriculum for Excellence (CfE) levels in June 2022.

"Senior leaders now meet with staff in the school and the nursery three times per year to discuss children’s attainment and review evidence of learning. This is helping staff to have a better understanding of children’s progress and plan appropriate support.

"Teachers are developing consistent approaches to assessment and are beginning to develop a shared understanding of standards.

"They recognise the benefit of working together and are very keen for this to continue.

"Staff working across early level in the nursery and school have worked together successfully to provide rich opportunities for children to learn through play."

They continued: “The overall quality of learning and teaching has improved since the original inspection. This has led to more consistent approaches and better outcomes for learners across the school.”

