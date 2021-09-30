The series returns for a second series with 10 episodes exploring the wildlife conservation charity, the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland (RZSS), as staff work to save threatened species and care for Scotland’s most loved animals.

David Field, RZSS chief executive, said: “We were delighted by the reaction to Inside The Zoo last year and the tremendous support our charity has had throughout an incredibly challenging time.

"This new series gives us another wonderful opportunity to share the hard work and passion of our dedicated teams as well as the personalities and quirks of the amazing animals they care for.

“Inside The Zoo gives people the chance to see exactly what it takes to look after species of all shapes and sizes, from our well-loved giant pandas, Yang Guang and Tian Tian, to little-known native insects like the pine hoverfly, and exciting new arrivals like giraffes and sloths.”

Narrated by Edinburgh’s own Gail Porter, the series provides insight into an utterly unpredictable world with cutting-edge science and endangered species conservation at the forefront.

Harry Bell, managing director at Tern TV, who make the programme, said, “We're thrilled to be working with our favourite families again, the wild animals and the keepers at RZSS, to showcase their wonderful world of science and conservation.

A sloth in the care of the Royal Zoological Society of Scotland. (Picture credit: RZSS)

"It's a joy to make and watch.”

The first episode of series two of Inside The Zoo will air on BBC Scotland, and Iplayer, on Monday, October 11 at 8pm.

