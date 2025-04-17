Inside the new digital queueing system for golfers to play historic Old Course

More than 3,600 golfers have used the new digital system to date for the Old Course

A new digital queuing system has modernised the tradition of golfers having to queue at the starter’s hut for hours to get on to the Old Course.

The St Andrews Links Trust (SALT) initiative has enabled more than 3,600 golfers to play after securing last-minute tee off times. It meant a quarter of the 14,500 entries came via the new system.

Previously, under a process used since the 1990s, single golfers who were not able to secure a tee time in another way could queue up outside the starter’s hut.

The 18th green at the Old Course (Pic: Mark Alexander)

Some hardy souls camped for up to 12 hours in the hope of securing a spot.

While the process became a cherished tradition and a beacon of hope, it did mean waiting outside in the elements and potentially enduring a poor sleep before one of the greatest experiences in the sport.

The new singles draw gives golfers the chance to join existing groups of two or three who are pre-booked to play.

To protect the intention of the original singles queue, the new draw maintains the requirement for a golfer to be in St Andrews in person.

The new digital booking system for the singles daily draw at the Old Course (Pic: St Andrews Links Trust)

They enter their details in person at the Old Pavilion next to the first tee of the Old Course, or the St Andrews Links Clubhouse between 9am and 5pm the day before they wish to play.

As part of this, the applicant must submit a photograph of themselves as proof they are seeking the time for themselves.

A random draw takes place at 5pm on the day of registration.

Golfers are notified via text message and email if they have been allocated a tee time.

A year on from the introduction of the new system, the Links Trust can confirm that 14,489 golfers applied to play the Old Course through the new system, with 3,677 able to secure a tee time.

On the busiest day, there were 227 entries.

Laurie Watson, director of engagement at SALT, said: “We are delighted that so many people have been able to enjoy playing the iconic Old Course as a result of the new, simplified and fair sign-up process.

"We are committed to doing all we can to increase access to golf and our world famous courses, and modernising our functions is just one way we can support golfers to play.”

Analysis of the first year shows that of those who applied for walk-up slots, 6,592 people were from the United States, with 2,966 of those being successful.

A further 925 golfers who applied were from the United from Canada, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Germany, France, Sweden and Ireland all successful.