Police in Peterhead are appealing for information following the high-value theft of bronze pipes from an industrial estate on Howemuir Road in the Blackhills area of Peterhead.

The incident took place sometime between the afternoons of Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.

These bronze pipes are valued at about £40,000 each, with weights of up to one tonne each. It is thought they have been stolen overnight.

PC Yule from Peterhead Police said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Blackhills at the time and noticed anything suspicious,

"I would also like to speak to any motorists with dash cameras who were in the area at the time and saw any suspicious vehicles, particularly HIAB lorries.”