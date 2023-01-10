The incident took place sometime between the afternoons of Thursday, January 5 and Friday, January 6.
These bronze pipes are valued at about £40,000 each, with weights of up to one tonne each. It is thought they have been stolen overnight.
PC Yule from Peterhead Police said: “I am keen to speak to anyone who was in the area of Blackhills at the time and noticed anything suspicious,
"I would also like to speak to any motorists with dash cameras who were in the area at the time and saw any suspicious vehicles, particularly HIAB lorries.”
Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland by calling 101 and quoting CR/0002541/23.