Incredible residents selected for Inspiring Aberdeenshire Awards

Some incredible Aberdeenshire residents and groups have been selected as finalists for this year Inspiring Aberdeenshire awards.

The awards are run by Aberdeenshire Council, held once a year to celebrate and showcase the people and groups working hard in their communities to make life better for us all. They are often people who have been volunteering for many years but receive very little other recognition.

This year there will be awards in eight categories ranging from cultural champions, green champions and those who dedicate their time to caring for others, alongside local heroes and the Inspiring Aberdeenshire Lifetime Achievement award. The awards will be handed out in a live ceremony in September – hosted by Provost of Aberdeenshire Judy Whyte.

She said: “It never fails to amaze me that year after year we hear of more people being nominated, often people who have flown under the radar for a long time, but who dedicate their time to others.

"They really demonstrate the best of Aberdeenshire, that approach where true community spirit is reflected in the role we play for each other and the way we step up to support a need in our community ."

Local finalists are as follows:

Aberdeenshire’s Future Award

Vadym Kapliuk, Mintlaw – Vadym joined Mintlaw Academy last year, having come to Scotland from Ukraine. In his previous school he had been a pupil leader and very proactive in supporting his community/peers.

Very quickly he established himself as a popular member of the school community.

Among his accolades he was made Deputy Head Boy, started an online newspaper, was successful in his prelim exams and was well known to all in the school as a source of positivity and optimism.

Heart of Aberdeenshire Caring Award

Fiona Weir, Fraserburgh – Fiona has been nominated because of her outstanding contributions to mental health awareness and support through the charity ‘Shirley's Space’.

As one of the founders and driving force behind the charity, she has dedicated herself to improving the lives of those who are struggling with mental health issues.

Her passion, dedication, and commitment to the cause of mental health have been an inspiration to all who have worked with her.

Kaydin Simpson – Peterhead – Kaydin is a pupil at Dales Park Primary in Peterhead.

Last Christmas he saw an advert which highlighted that there were children that would not get presents at Christmas time.

This was enough to make him use his pocket money to buy presents for these children. When his dad posted on Facebook, the local community was inspired and they also stepped up.

He started a local movement which resulted in donations of Christmas presents and money for vulnerable children which began to pour into the school and to his family.

Local Hero Courage Award

Tyrone Devlin, Mintlaw – Tyrone is a very inspirational young man who has overcome all sorts of difficulties and adversities throughout his life.

He was described by the nominator as “one of the most kind and caring young people I have ever come across”.

He helps out in his community, putting up decorations in the care home at Christmas or creating an enterprise project, and gets stuck in helping the school janitors with whatever the school day throws at them. All of this in spite of the great challenges and setbacks he has encountered throughout his life.

Community Spirit Award

Sandy Garvock, Peterhead – For many years, Sandy has always helped others. He has raised money, delivered food parcels, chatted with isolated people, and helped with anything required. He has helped Ukrainian refugees, and international fishermen.

Three years ago Sandy started up a support group that grew rapidly. He now runs Men United and has supported hundreds of men locally.