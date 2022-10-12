Inchmarlo Golf Centre to host Breast Cancer Now coffee morning

Enjoy coffee, cakes, raffle and a pop up shop at Inchmarlo Golf Centre.

Last year Susan Collie, Aileen Nicol and Winnie Reid organised a coffee morning at Inchmarlo Golf Centre to raise funds for Breast Cancer Now and bring people together following the lockdowns.

The morning was a great success not only raising £1,200 for the charity but bringing friends old and new, visitors and guest together for the first time since the pandemic hit.

This year’s event will take place at 10am on Tuesday, October 18 at Inchmarlo Golf Centre with the team behind the event already receiving a great deal of support from friends and the community.

As well as coffee, cakes and raffle there will be fun quizzes and a Pop-Up shop from Audrey Reid of On The Tee Golfwear.

Winnie said: “We were so delighted with the response to last year’s event that we decided to tie-in this year’s event with our last ladies’ competition of the 2022 season. We’ve had a great response to the event so far but would love to hear from any individuals or businesses who would be able to support our fundraising by donating prizes for our raffle. Donations can be left at Inchmarlo Golf Centre or you can email [email protected]

“Everyone is welcome to join us, whether you are a golfer or not and partners are most welcome. Wearing pink is encouraged but is of course optional!”