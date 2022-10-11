The large full moon even appeared red in some areas, providing a breathtaking backdrop for some of our already astonishing landmarks.

It certainly looked fantastic when it appeared on October 9 and 10, particularly over Edinburgh and Falkirk.

But some have been wondering why it’s so special?

Why is the moon red?

It’s sometimes also known as a blood moon. Sometimes the air molecules from the Earth's atmosphere can scatter much of the blue light we would normally see reflected from the moon, making it appear more red.

What is a Hunter’s Moon?

When a full moon appears in late summer or autumn in the northern hemisphere, and is the first full moon after the Harvest Moon – which brings us to the next question.

What is a Harvest Moon?

It has also been called the barley moon or full corn moon, and is the closest full moon to the autumnal equinox, around September 22/23.

When is the next red moon?

Your best bet may well be the Beaver Moon – yes, some of the names are weird – or the Frost Moon. This will take place around November 7–8, 2022.

