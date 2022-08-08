In pictures: The finalists for HIPA Nature competition - and the £100k prize winning picture shot in Scotland

Henley Spiers, from Exeter, won the whopping £100,000 ($120,000) prize in the HIPA Nature competition.

We take a look at the winning and some other finalists.

Speaking of how he got his shot, the professional underwater photographer said: "The photograph was captured on my very first day visiting Shetland, the northernmost location in the United Kingdom, a cold, harsh, and wild place of which I have grown extremely fond.

"The handsome gannets visit here seasonally to nest, turning the dark cliffs white - they are one of the most impressive animals I've ever come across, masters of both air and sea.

A field of wild pepalanthus, a rare flower that grows only in a few places in the Cerrado, the Brazilian savannah. Photo: Marcio Cabral / HIPA / SWNS

4th nature by Thomas Vijayan. An orangutan climbing up a tree near Borneo in Indonesia. Photo: Thomas Vijayan / HIPA / SWNS

1st colour by Nguyen Vu Cao. Fishermen's boats neatly lined up when installed to avoid typhoon No. 9 in Quang Ngai Vietnam. Photo: Nguyen Vu Cao / HIPA / SWNS

1st portfolio by Paul Nicklen. Ice-covered female bear on the Fishing Branch River, Yukon, Canada in temperatures of minus 22. Photo: Paul Nicklen / HIPA / SWNS