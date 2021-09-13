In Pictures: The Dogs of War

Handlers training dogs which were left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, in a makeshift training centre at the airport in Kabul. - While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some are trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say.
1. In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage in a makeshift training center at the airport in Kabul. - While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) / TO GO WITH'Afghanistan-conflict-animal',FOCUS by Mohamad Ali HARISSI (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
In the absence of kennels, the dogs are kept in pet cages
Photo: KARIM SAHIB
2. In this picture taken on September 12, 2021, a dog, which was left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, rests inside a pet cage in a makeshift training center at the airport in Kabul. - While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) / TO GO WITH'Afghanistan-conflict-animal',FOCUS by Mohamad Ali HARISSI (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
Puppy dog eyes...
Photo: KARIM SAHIB
3. This picture taken on September 12, 2021, shows handlers training dogs which were left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, in a makeshift training center at the airport in Kabul. - While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) / TO GO WITH'Afghanistan-conflict-animal',FOCUS by Mohamad Ali HARISSI (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
Handlers training dogs which were left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, in a makeshift training centre at the airport in Kabul. - While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some are trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say.
Photo: KARIM SAHIB
4. This picture taken on September 12, 2021, shows handlers training dogs which were left behind during last month's chaotic evacuations from Afghanistan, in a makeshift training center at the airport in Kabul. - While it is unclear who the dogs belonged to, many were found in the section of the airport that was used by American forces, and some trained to sniff out explosives, their new handlers say. (Photo by Karim SAHIB / AFP) / TO GO WITH'Afghanistan-conflict-animal',FOCUS by Mohamad Ali HARISSI (Photo by KARIM SAHIB/AFP via Getty Images)
Posing up for the cameras
Photo: KARIM SAHIB