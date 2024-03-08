Dozens of swimmers have taken a sunrise dip in the Forth at Portobello to mark International Women’s Day. The annual event was conceived to promote the cause of 'Inspiring Inclusivity' to value women's inclusion and champion a spirit of collectivity.
1. International Women's Day dip
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women's Day. Photo Jane Barlow/PA Wire Photo: Jane Barlow
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women's Day. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
Swimmers take a dip in the Firth of Forth at Portobello in Edinburgh, to mark International Women's Day. Photo: Jane Barlow/PA Wire
