In pictures: Swimmers in sunrise dip in Forth at Portobello, Edinburgh, to celebrate International Women's Day

Dozens took part in the event.
By Amy Watson
Published 8th Mar 2024, 10:06 GMT

Dozens of swimmers have taken a sunrise dip in the Forth at Portobello to mark International Women’s Day. The annual event was conceived to promote the cause of 'Inspiring Inclusivity' to value women's inclusion and champion a spirit of collectivity.

