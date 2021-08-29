In Pictures: Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021

4. Scottish Coal Carrying Championships 2021

Wallace Nelson, from Kinross, goes on to win the Mens Race in the Scottish Coal Carrying Championships through the streets of Kelty in Fife. Picture date: Saturday August 28, 2021. PA Photo. The annual event is one of only two Coal Races in the world and the men's race requires participants to carry a 50-kilo bag of coal and the women's race requires a 25-kilo bag of coal to be carried over 1000 metres through the village. Photo credit should read: Jane Barlow/PA Wire

